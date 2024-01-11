Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Exelixis, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exelixis in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.64, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.59. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Exelixis by 100.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Exelixis by 189.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 7,995.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

