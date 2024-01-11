Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a report released on Wednesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.42.

Read Our Latest Report on FIVE

Five Below Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $191.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.92.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.