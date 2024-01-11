Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ameren Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Ameren in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEE

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $73.77 on Thursday. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $91.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.