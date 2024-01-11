Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DAL. Bank of America lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.5 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

