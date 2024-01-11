Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Lowered by Zacks Research

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Unum Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UNM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNM opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Unum Group by 122.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,174,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,920,000 after acquiring an additional 646,428 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 211,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

