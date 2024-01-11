Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Boosted by Analyst

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Raymond James also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$23.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

