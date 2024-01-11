Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Boosted by Analyst

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Raymond James also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$23.38 million during the quarter.
Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance
Auto Prop Reit Dividend Announcement
Auto Prop Reit Company Profile
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Auto Prop Reit
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- WD-40 Company Stock: Reversal with room to run
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Becoming favorite among agricultural stocks
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- AstraZeneca: Rebound in 2024 with double-digit earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.