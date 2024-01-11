QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $139.31 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $146.89. The stock has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.27 and a 200 day moving average of $121.13.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,840. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

