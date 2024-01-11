Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Qualys by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Qualys by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,595 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total transaction of $250,239.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,238.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,001.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,392 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Trading Up 1.3 %

QLYS stock opened at $188.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.00. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

