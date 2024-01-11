QUASA (QUA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $37.52

QUASA (QUA) traded up 24.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $56,631.07 and $37.52 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 51.3% higher against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0004601 USD and is up 27.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $368.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

