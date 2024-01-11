Ramaco Resources, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

METC has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $22.70.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after buying an additional 807,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 103.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 36,707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 87.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ramaco Resources

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $805,380.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 737,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,422,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $805,380.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 737,932 shares in the company, valued at $13,422,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $94,943.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 713,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,800,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,626,787 shares of company stock worth $27,908,729 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.