Raymond James Lowers Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,693.20.

Ferguson stock opened at $187.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.38 and a 200-day moving average of $164.53. Ferguson has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $194.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $509,612.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

