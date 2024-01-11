Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Capreit (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Capreit in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.53.
Capreit Stock Performance
Capreit has a fifty-two week low of C$20.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.88.
Capreit Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
