Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 45.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFSI. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,719,000.

DFSI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.67. 891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,500. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

