Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,525,419,000 after buying an additional 219,892 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,150,426,000 after buying an additional 256,155 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $671.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,809. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.33 and a fifty-two week high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $619.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,447,008 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

