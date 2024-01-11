Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 63,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,890. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.93.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3037 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

