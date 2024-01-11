Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REGCO stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $24.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.71.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

