Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
Regency Centers Stock Performance
REGCO stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $24.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.71.
About Regency Centers
