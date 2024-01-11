Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $908.12.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

REGN opened at $906.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $924.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $840.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $807.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,595 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

