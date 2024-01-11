Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $906.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $924.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $840.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $807.37. The company has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.98 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,595 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

