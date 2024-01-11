Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the second quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

