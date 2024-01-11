Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Down 4.6%

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.93. 61,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 346,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RBBN shares. StockNews.com cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $492.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $203.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

