RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of RMI opened at $15.86 on Thursday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

