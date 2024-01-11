RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,402,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 226,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 88,213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

