Rocket Pool ETH Price Hits $2,893.58 on Exchanges (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and $3.95 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,893.58 or 0.06258015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 563,184 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 563,065.76783847. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,854.45608059 USD and is up 9.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $3,602,653.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

