Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $1,475.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MKL. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,475.00.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MKL

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,408.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,395.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1,436.58. Markel Group has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,688.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Markel Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Markel Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Markel Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,066,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Markel Group by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.