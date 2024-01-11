Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,227,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,456 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $282,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 92,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.8% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 755,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,371,000 after acquiring an additional 85,510 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RY traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.04. 115,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.36. The company has a market cap of $139.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $1.0155 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

