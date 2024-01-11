Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,868,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 91,584 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $581,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock valued at $269,456,471. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.36.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

CRM traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.67. 1,422,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426,072. The stock has a market cap of $257.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.16 and a fifty-two week high of $270.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

