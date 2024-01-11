Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0149 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Sandstorm Gold has a payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to earn $0.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SAND opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $6.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAND shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $13.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038,166 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,009,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after acquiring an additional 773,370 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 539.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 746,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 629,479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1,070.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 660,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 603,963 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 8,845.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 384,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 380,340 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

