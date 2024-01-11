Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SNY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,686. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $131.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $51.13.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.