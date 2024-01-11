Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($6.59) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($6.59) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($6.38). The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.79) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.94) earnings per share.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %
Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $119.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $159.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,921,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,601,000 after purchasing an additional 518,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,473.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 396,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,942,000 after buying an additional 370,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,461,000 after buying an additional 334,749 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sarepta Therapeutics
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Becoming favorite among agricultural stocks
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- AstraZeneca: Rebound in 2024 with double-digit earnings growth
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- CrowdStrike: analysts bullish, but is it the right time to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.