Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($6.59) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($6.59) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($6.38). The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.79) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.94) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.14.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $119.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $159.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,921,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,601,000 after purchasing an additional 518,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,473.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 396,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,942,000 after buying an additional 370,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,461,000 after buying an additional 334,749 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

