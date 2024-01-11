Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.09

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.09 and last traded at $83.50, with a volume of 230057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,061 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,880,000 after buying an additional 707,740 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

