Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,786 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $20,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,606. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

