Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 11.6% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $29,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.27 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

