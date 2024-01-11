Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 37,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 248,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
SCHA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.55. 115,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,329. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
