Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.00.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $228.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.27. Seagen has a 1-year low of $123.77 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after acquiring an additional 139,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 850,697 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,261,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,440,000 after buying an additional 222,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $281,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

