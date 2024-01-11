Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 0.3 %

Blackstone stock opened at $121.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.06 and its 200-day moving average is $106.73. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BX

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.