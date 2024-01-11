Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 87.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after buying an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,625,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $143.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

