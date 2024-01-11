Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $4.43 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,189 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $34.50 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.