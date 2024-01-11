Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 468,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Fiserv by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $135.10 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.57.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

