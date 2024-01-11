Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $5.68 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,627 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

