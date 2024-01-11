Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $461.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $297.12 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.33.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.