Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,698 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,698 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,950. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Southern Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE SO opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

