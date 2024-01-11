Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,672 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in McKesson by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in McKesson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in McKesson by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in McKesson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCK opened at $485.23 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $486.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $459.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.48. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.