Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,927 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,420,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 62,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after acquiring an additional 32,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,029,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $315.36 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.00 and a 52-week high of $329.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.71.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.