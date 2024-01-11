Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,397 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.77.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $251.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.23 and a 200-day moving average of $233.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

