Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $179.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $181.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.