Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $13.80

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $14.38. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 46,425 shares.
Sendas Distribuidora Stock Up 3.9 %
The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 19.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
