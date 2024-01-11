Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $13.80

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $14.38. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 46,425 shares.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 19.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

