ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $650.00 to $740.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. ServiceNow traded as high as $734.30 and last traded at $725.10, with a volume of 215226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $714.30.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.29.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $148.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $676.12 and a 200 day moving average of $604.38.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

