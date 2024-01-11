Short Interest in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Decreases By 89.2%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ADSEW remained flat at $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.97.

Institutional Trading of ADS-TEC Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Free Report) by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,166 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ADS-TEC Energy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

