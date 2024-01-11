Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Grows By 309.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 309.1% from the December 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCP traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.42. 18,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,321. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.