Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Expands By 775.0%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 775.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance

AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,008. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

