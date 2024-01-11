Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Expands By 775.0%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 775.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance
AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,008. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile
